Call to speed up freeport plans to boost north-east jobs

The Scottish Government has been urged to “speed up” the process to deliver a freeport to the north-east amid claims it would create tens of thousands of jobs in the region.

A number of freeports – areas where trade can be carried out with relief from import duties and reduced administrative burdens – are expected to be created across the UK.

However, although ports in other parts of the country were allowed to begin bidding for the right to become freeports in November, the process is yet to begin in Scotland.

Now the Scottish Conservatives have called on Scottish Government ministers to accelerate the process – and warned “time is of the essence” if the north-east is to reap the benefits.

Mark Findlater, the party’s candidate in Banffshire and Buchan Coast, said: “Across the UK, freeports are expected to deliver large-scale investment and new jobs.

“I have read recent studies on the immediate economic benefit to regions elsewhere in the UK. If Teeside delivers 18,000 new jobs and Thames 25,000, I would suggest a north-east freeport would deliver at least 20,000 new employment opportunities, based on modest estimates.

“Unfortunately, there has been a no-doubt-unintended consequence to the government’s sluggishness in the bidding preparation process.

“Scotland’s ports have undoubtedly been left behind in the process as a result of dragging heels.

“The bidding process for England started in November last year, and we need to get this moving or else all those much-needed jobs could be at risk.

“The Scottish Conservatives support a freeport in the north-east, and the next Scottish Parliament would have our help to making this a reality. But time is of the essence.”

The SNP was contacted for comment.