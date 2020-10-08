Call to respect shopworkers ahead of new Covid-19 rules being introduced

Shopworkers’ union Usdaw has called for people to respect while visiting stores following the introduction of new Covid-19 measures.

From this weekend, shops across Scotland are to return to two-metre physical distancing and reintroduce safety measures put in place earlier in the pandemic.

Usdaw is reminding customers of the five simple steps to encourage considerate shopping, that were agreed with the Scottish Retail Consortium and the Scottish Government, urging the public to play their part in creating a safe and enjoyable retail environment for other customers and retail staff.

They want customers to follow five rules which are queue considerately, maintain social distancing, follow instructions inside and outside shops, follow instructions inside and outside shops and be respectful to shop staff.

Tracy Gilbert, Usdaw’s Scottish deputy divisional officer, said: “Unfortunately the early part of the Covid-19 crisis saw instances of abuse towards shop workers double and we are absolutely clear that ‘abuse is not part of the job’.

“With infections rising we understand why the Scottish Government wants to return to the original safety guidance for shops, that we developed with the SRC, to provide staff and customers with a safer shopping experience.

“Customers need to play their part and be patient, observe social distancing and show respect to shop workers. Retail staff are key workers delivering essential services and that role must be valued and respected.”

Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) is the UK’s fifth biggest trade union with over 400,000 members.