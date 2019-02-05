Call to register interest in child adoption in north-east

A leading north-east councillor has urged people who are considering adopting a child to register their interest.

Aberdeenshire Council’s adoption team is offering assistance and support to families who are interested in joining the programme.

The local authority offers a full in-house permanence planning service for children to allow them to move in with families who have worked with adoption services and have been properly prepared for the process.

Bosses at the service say this allows them to tailor support accordingly for both the families and the children in their care.

Concurrency planning is offered where the children are under two years old, along with post-adoption care.

In its most recent Care Inspectorate report, the service received the top rating for its staffing and quality of care and support.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of the council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “There are children in Aberdeenshire who desperately need families, so if you are considering adoption, I would encourage you to register for the preparation to adopt course to see if it is for you.”

“The team are friendly, supportive and have a wealth of knowledge about the process of adoption.

“They take great care in matching children with families as well as using techniques and strategies to help children and their new family bond together in a loving and caring environment.”