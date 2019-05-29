Call to put mental health in picture by decorating Aberdeen city centre bridge

A woman campaigning to improve mental health services in Aberdeen has called on the public to decorate a city bridge with art.

People gathered on Union Bridge last month to highlight the length of time people suffering mental health issues have to wait to receive help.

After the demonstration people placed signs on the temporary fencing of the bridge, but they were taken down when Aberdeen City Council said they had become weather-worn.

Now organiser Olivia Park is calling on the creativity of the public to help display artwork, personal stories and other positive messages at the Union Street spot.

The campaigner said art had played a key part during her own mental health struggles.

She added: “My art has been a massive help and I think it’s nice to be able to sit down and draw something or doodle something.”

Olivia said after the council took down the signs people were “really disappointed” .

She said: “So, I started to think of some sort of way to have an impact on mental health issues in Aberdeen.

“I want to get people writing their personal stories, creating artwork and just generally trying to brighten up the bridge and decorate it. People are still welcome to protest about the state of mental health services.”

Olivia is also encouraging people to try an art form as a part of therapy.

The 20-year-old said in the long-term she hopes to set up a charity for people to get some basic art supplies. She added: “We’re using the bridge as a symbolic message about mental health – it’s not the bridge that needs to change, it’s the services and the way mental health is being treated.

“This time I’m hoping we could project some of that positive attitude we want others to feel.”

The decorating will take place on Saturday at the bridge starting from noon.