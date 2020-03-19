Call to protect north-east health workers amid coronavirus crisis

Fresh calls were made today to ensure health workers in the north-east are protected from the coronavirus.

It came after it was revealed key frontline workers are not being given priority when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

A petition urging a change in policy to ensure health staff who test negative can be returned to work at the earliest opportunity has attracted more than 900,000 signatures.

Staff at NHS Grampian are following general guidelines for self-isolating if a fever or new continuous cough are displayed.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the government will ensure key workers are tested.

She said: “Responding to COVID-19 requires a swift and radical change in the way in which our NHS does its work.

“As we work to suppress the infection, we will continue a testing regime to ensure key workers such as frontline NHS staff will be tested, so they do not self-isolate unnecessarily.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman confirmed it was following the national guidance and healthcare staff were expected to follow the same protocol as a member of the general public.

Politicians across the north-east have lent their support.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “Our NHS will be absolutely vital over the coming months and it is imperative that key workers are kept in action – the measures set out by the health secretary will go a long way in making that happen.”

North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “According to the health secretary, work is being done to bring in rapid testing for critical frontline workers in the NHS and emergency services, to allow them to return to work if they get the all-clear. That must happen as soon as possible in Grampian and across the country.”

Meanwhile North East MSP Mike Rumbles said: “Our local healthcare services are under immense pressure and staff are working hard to protect and treat the most vulnerable in our community.

“Unfortunately that means putting our NHS workers in harm’s way and some could become infected themselves or even pass the virus on to others.”

Martin McKay, service and condition officer at the Grampian health branch of union Unison and a mental health nurse, said talks had been taking place each day and work was being undertaken to improve communication.

He said: “Since last week there’s been daily briefings about what is going on.

“Not all the staff have access to email so we’ve been improving communications and we’re been speaking to those at senior level and at departmental level to do all we can to maintain the safety of our staff.

“All the staff that work in health and social care we need at the moment. We don’t do it for the pay, we’re going to deliver the best we can.

“Services will continue to run, but we need a lot of understanding from the public about how to support us and how to assist primary services so they continue to work.”

