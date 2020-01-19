North-east MSP calling for exceptional young people

A north-east MSP has urged people to nominate exceptional young people for an annual awards ceremony.

Nominations are open for this year’s Young Scot awards across 14 categories, from the community award to the young volunteer of the year and the health and wellbeing award.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “If you know of a young person who has made a real difference and deserves recognition, I’d encourage you to nominate them before the deadline at the end of next month.”

The awards take place on April 23.