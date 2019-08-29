Call to move ‘national treasure’ Beechgrove Garden back to BBC2

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for a north-east gardening show to come back to its prime-time slot.

The Beechgrove Garden show has been moved from BBC2 to BBC Scotland and the number of episodes have been almost halved from 26 to 14.

The show is on the Scottish channel every Wednesday at 8pm then repeated on BBC2 at 8.30am on a Sunday. However, it previously had a prime-time slot on BBC2.

A petition launched urging the BBC to put the 40-year-old show back on BBC2 and has been signed by more than 7,000 people.

The show was a staple of BBC2 and has been described as a “national treasure” by West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie. The politician said owners of gardens showcased across the region will now miss out on their chance to be in the spotlight.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He claims the work of people taking part in projects such as the Voyage of Life garden at Inverbervie Church will no longer be recognised.

He said: “Beechgrove is a national treasure which was a milestone in Scottish broadcasting when it began.

“It’s still the best window on an important part of our culture. So it is deeply unfortunate the coverage is not what it once was.

“Brighter Bervie and lots of other green-fingered community groups across the north-east do wonders for their towns and villages – all volunteer-led.

“I agree with the gardeners here that Scottish gardening needs sunlight to develop. It’s a fun, outdoor activity which promotes physical and mental health.

“So it’s a shame that places like Bervie won’t have the exposure they deserve. Some of the BBC’s best and most watched original programming comes from normal people and their stories.And lots of it stems from this area – the Mart, Trawlermen, lots of Countryfile specials – it’s a fair list.”

Veteran TV gardening guru Jim McColl, who first appeared in Beechgrove Garden in 1978 and retired in April, accused the BBC of betraying fans of the show in July. A spokeswoman for BBC Scotland said: “Beechgrove is enjoyed by viewers throughout the UK, who can watch the series when it goes out on network BBC Two on Sundays, and it is also available across the UK on BBC iPlayer.

“This series, which features gardens from across Scotland, is one of a number on the BBC Scotland channel featuring people’s stories from the north-east including Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, which is currently on air, and Fish Town, set in Peterhead, which has been available to view across the UK on BBC iplayer.”