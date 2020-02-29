North-east charity calls for sponsors to join trail of light

A north-east cancer support charity has called for the final sponsors to come forward for its fundraising sculpture trail.

A total of 45 sponsors has already signed up for Light the North, which will be held in aid of Clan Cancer Support later this year – and just five of the 8ft tall sculptures remain.

The charity has partnered with Wild in Art for the trail, which will see the sculptures installed across the north-east as well as Orkney and Shetland.

Those leading the trail initially set a target of bringing 30 sponsors on board – but that goal has been smashed and Clan is now aiming to be able to place 50 sculptures.

Fiona Fernie, head of income generation and business development at Clan, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response from the business community so far with 45 lighthouses sponsored.

“We have until mid-March to confirm our final numbers and we would love to achieve 50.

“The lighthouse sculpture is iconic for the region given the coastal locations and our generational links between land and sea.

“Clan is a light in the dark for so many and so is a lighthouse.

“This really is the last chance for sponsors to help Clan to leave a lasting legacy on the region and enable us to support even more people affected by cancer.”

As well as 50 full-size lighthouses, dozens of smaller sculptures have also been given to schools across the region, with the aim of teaching children about cancer and the work of Clan.

Fiona said: “With more than 70 schools across the region working with us on the Little Lights creative learning programme, the final trail will have more than 100 sculptures to collect.

“This is incredible and by far the largest public art sculpture trail in the region’s history.

“Having been part of the north-east community for more than 36 years, we are delighted so many people have decided to partner us in this exciting event.

“Many of those involved have a link with Clan, whether that be as a client or through friends and families, while others are excited about the lighthouse theme and keen to be involved in the biggest sculpture trail the area has ever seen.

“We are especially proud to be bringing the trail to Shetland and Orkney, which has not experienced an art sculpture trail before.”

She added: “With more than 20,000 people living with cancer across the region, and people living longer with cancer, Clan’s support is more vital than ever.

“The lighthouse trail will extend across the area Clan operates in and we hope the interest in it will allow us to help more people affected by cancer.”

To sponsor one of the remaining lighthouses, contact lighthousekeeper@clanhouse.org or call 01224 647000. For more details, visit lightthenorth.co.uk