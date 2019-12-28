Call to join Aberdeen Soup event

Applications to take part in the next Aberdeen Soup event are now open.

Aberdeen Soup, which invites organisations and groups to give a short pitch to potential investors, is gearing up to host its 12th event.

The crowdfunding dinner originally launched in November 2016 as a one-off.

Now it is encouraging any interested parties to apply for the upcoming event.

Proposals must be based in Aberdeen, but can cover any kind of project.

Technology cannot be used during the pitches.

Presenters have up to five minutes to speak about their pitch before diners in attendance have a chance to vote on their favourite.

Each diner donates £5, which goes towards the winning presentation.

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/34OcMqF

The deadline for entries is 5pm on March 21 next year.