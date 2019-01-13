New NHS Grampian boss wants focus on patient involvement

The newly-appointed chairwoman of NHS Grampian has said she wants to focus on the involvement of patients.

Dr Lynda Lynch has taken over from Professor Stephen Logan, who retired in December.

She was first appointed to the board in 2013 and was previously a global director and general manager in the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr Lynch said: “I am delighted to accept this post.

“During my time as chair I hope to meet as many members of our frontline staff as I can.

“I am keen to focus on patient involvement and ensuring equality of outcomes for all patients.

“My own experience of so-called ‘invisible disabilities’ will also inform my work as chair.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Professor Stephen Logan for his work as chair over the last four years.”

