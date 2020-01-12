Call to give more support to north-east students living alone in north-east

Students living alone with no family help need more support from the Scottish Government and universities according to an Aberdeenshire MSP.

Gillian Martin is working alongside the Stand Alone charity to ensure estranged students are not cut adrift.

The Aberdeenshire East representative will meet Deputy First Minister John Swinney to discuss how they can assist those in higher education who cannot rely on their parents for financial or emotional help.

A Freedom of Information request to the Student Awards Agency revealed that there were 145 such estranged students in Scotland.

Mrs Martin said: “There is a pressing need for greater support for estranged students in Scotland.

“There are clear challenges and pressures that are unique to these young people.

“They can often come from chaotic and abusive homes, and further and higher education is their route to a better future.

“But they need support.

“These students can’t run to mum and dad for money, they can’t go home in the holiday periods, and they can’t turn to their families for emotional support.”