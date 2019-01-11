Call to get more trains on track for north-east football fans

Calls have been made for more trains to help north-east football fans support the national team.

Kevin Stewart MSP has written to ScotRail asking for additional services from Aberdeen to Glasgow to cater for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Mr Stewart said residents had been in contact with him and raised concerns over the lack of transport after the games.

Games are due to be played at Hampden Park against Cyprus, Russia and Belgium, all with a 7.45pm kick-off.

It would mean fans would be forced to leave shortly after half-time to ensure they could catch the 9.40pm train service from Glasgow Queen Street back up to Aberdeen.

However, ScotRail may not be able to add additional trains due to constraints such as access to the railway through the night.

Kick-off times may also restrict the level of service that can be provided.

Mr Stewart has written to ScotRail managing director Alex Haynes asking for more trains.

He said: “I’ve asked ScotRail to look at what can be done to help folk from Aberdeen, and the north-east, travel to these important fixtures.

“This has become a real issue, given the lack of games being played on a Saturday afternoon, so it is important all options are explored.

“We’re in a situation where fans would have to leave Hampden shortly after half-time to catch the 21.40 service from Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen.

“As things stand, fans will either have to travel by bus, car or stay in Glasgow overnight.

“Hopefully ScotRail can play its part in getting behind the Scottish national team and make it as easy as possible for folk from the north-east to cheer Scotland on to Euro 2020.”

A ScotRail spokesman told the Evening Express: “We will announce our plans for each of the Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures closer to the time.”