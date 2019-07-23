Call to create new train station in Aberdeen community

Transport chiefs have been urged to look at the viability of opening a new rail station in Aberdeen.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr has written to Transport Secretary Michael Matheson asking him to investigate creating a new stop at Cove for the East Coast mainline.

The community was served by the Aberdeen Railway for more than a century, with its station opening in 1850 and closing in 1956.

But residents in the area have highlighted to Mr Kerr that space is available beside the existing line to reopen the station and serve the area – which has expanded considerably in recent years.

Scottish Conservative Liam Kerr believes another stop would benefit south Aberdeen residents who don’t want to travel into the city to use the Union Street station.

It could follow the same happening at Newtonhill, which Mr Kerr has also suggested to the rail agency.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In his letter to Mr Matheson, Mr Kerr said: “We have seen the success of local stations across Scotland, such as the station at Laurencekirk which opened in 2009 and has been a huge boost to the town and surrounding area, unlocking land for development and bringing in new people to the area.

“I fully believe Cove would benefit from a similar development, and timetable and budget permitting, would provide a further way to boost Aberdeen’s green credentials, take passengers off the road and provide an opportunity to boost the local economy.

“I would be pleased therefore to hear your view of a new station at Cove, what discussions have been had about the feasibility of such a development and whether you would commit to meeting members of the community to discuss such a proposal.”

Mr Kerr’s letter follows a cash bid submitted by transport bosses in the north-east to see new rail stations to the south of the city, including in Cove, Altens and Newtonhill.

The grant application, submitted to the Scottish Government’s Local Rail Development Fund, would go towards a feasibility study to identify new stations.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Our rail team meets local stakeholders on a regular basis to discuss a wide range of rail-related issues. However, we are unable to comment on specific bids to the Local Rail Development Fund, which closed for applications at the end of June.

“Successful applicants will be notified once the bids have been reviewed and fully assessed.”