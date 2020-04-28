Call to bring back popular Aberdeen parade to help uplift city

Colourful parade floats could make their way through the centre of Aberdeen once more, with the potential return of a popular event from the city’s past.

The Bon-Accord Fortnight, later renamed the Aberdeen Festival, was first held in 1964 to mark a return to normality following an outbreak of typhoid which left three people dead.

It was a popular fixture in the city in the following decades.

Alex Strachan, who helped organise the festival in the 1990s, has called on city leaders to consider reviving it following the end of the current coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “It was a big party for the whole of Aberdeen. Something positive for everyone to look forward to.

“This is not the time to discuss it in detail but it may be worth bringing the festival back as something to uplift the city.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day