Call to ban Aberdeen councillor convicted of sex assault from civic functions

A call has been made for an Aberdeen councillor convicted of sexually assaulting a man to be banned from civic functions.

Former deputy Lord Provost Alan Donnelly attended an event at the Town House on Friday in recognition of CFINE, which won both the Scottish Social Enterprise of the Year Award and the Queen’s Award For Voluntary Service in 2019, its 25th year of operations.

The disgraced councillor, who was recently handed an £800 compensation order and placed on the sex offenders register, made an appearance at the civic reception.

The independent Torry and Ferryhill representative was convicted of touching the face, hair and body of a man working at an event in the city and kissing him on the face late last year.

Now Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Delaney has written to Aberdeen City Council’s chief executive Angela Scott, asking her to look at what measures can be put in place to prevent Mr Donnelly from attending civic functions, to stop him from having unsupervised contact with members of the public in the course of his duties as a councillor and to bring these proposals to council as soon as possible.

Mr Delaney said: “He had previously been banned by his former group leader from attending council-run events but now he’s no longer a member of the Conservative Group he appears to have become a law unto himself and answerable to nobody.”

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment.

Mr Donnelly refused to comment.