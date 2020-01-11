Action need to tackle staff turnover at north-east superjail

A senior politician has called for action after it emerged a north-east superjail’s staff turnover is more than twice the national average.

Scottish Government ministers admitted last month that the staffing attrition rate at HMP Grampian in Peterhead is more than double the average of Scottish jails, suggesting staff quit more often.

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf announced a range of measures last month aimed at recruiting more staff, including speeding up the recruitment process by making part of it online. Mr Yousaf said he is holding regular talks with Scottish Prison Service chief executive Colin McConnell about the issue.

Now North East MSP Lewis Macdonald wants to know if those measures have worked.

He is particularly concerned that young offenders from the north-east are currently in custody 165 miles away at HMP Polmont, making it harder for relatives to visit and losing the stabilising influence of family contact.

In a letter to Scottish Communities Secretary Alex Rowley, Mr Macdonald said: “Addressing the staffing issues would also provide an opportunity to reconsider the position of young offenders from the north-east who should be serving their sentences closer to home in Grampian.

“When the jail opened it was designed to be a community-facing prison, housing male and female prisoners and young offenders close to their families.

“I urge you to return to the original conception as part of your efforts to address the exceptional attrition rate.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said: “We continue to support the establishment with staff from elsewhere in the estate who are working at HMP YOI Grampian on detached duty.

“There are no plans for young offenders to return to HMP YOI Grampian. The regime, activities and opportunities available at HMP YOI Polmont could not easily be replicated at HMP YOI Grampian.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The staffing and allocation of young people at HMP Grampian is an operational decision by the chief executive of the SPS.

“We acknowledge the staffing concerns and SPS continues to work hard to address them.

“The allocation of young people at Polmont is consistent with broader policy that aims to ensure young offenders have access to high quality programmes and services that support rehabilitation and reintegration.”