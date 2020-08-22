Call the Midwife star appointed as patron for north-east children’s hospital charity

Call the Midwife star and native Aberdonian Laura Main has been revealed as the newest patron of north-east children’s hospital charity The ARCHIE Foundation.

The announcement was made, appropriately, outside Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, which is supported by the foundation through its Friends of the Neonatal Unit.

Laura, who plays Shelagh Turner in the hit BBC show, now spends much of her time in London due to her work, but jumped at the chance to support the charity in her home city.

She said: “Like most Aberdonians, I was myself born in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and my sisters had their babies, my lovely nephews and niece, there too.”

Laura, who attended Hazlehead Academy and studied the History of Art at Aberdeen University, is no stranger to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, which is supported by the fundraising work of The ARCHIE Foundation.

She visited the hospital last year alongside Alan McHugh and other pantomime cast members while she was playing the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella at His Majesty’s Theatre.

She said: “It was such a special experience, if slightly surreal turning up at the Children’s Hospital dressed as a fairy.

“The joy on the children’s faces was incredibly heart-warming, and visiting sick children in hospital to try to bring a bit of cheer to their day is definitely something I’d like to repeat within my role as a patron for the charity – but I’m not sure I’ll have the same impact turning up as Laura Main rather than Fairy Godmother!”

Laura is a keen supporter of other children’s charities too, winning the golden Pudsey Bear trophy in a Strictly Come Dancing Call the Midwife special for Children in Need in 2015 after performing the jive to Tutti Frutti with Brendan Cole.

Paula Cormack, the director of fundraising for The ARCHIE Foundation, said: “Laura is a really natural fit for the charity, and her personality and of course her profile will bring so much to The ARCHIE Foundation.

“We feel really honoured to have a star in our midst and are very much looking forward to working with Laura to help make the difference for babies, children and families affected by illness, and also for the wonderful NHS staff who support them.”

The ARCHIE Foundation provides a wide range of support and services for babies, children and their families across the north and north-east of Scotland.

The charity encompasses Friends of the Neonatal Unit (FOTNU), based at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, which funds vital equipment to ensure the unit can provide the best possible care for babies born too sick or too soon.

Through FOTNU the charity funds a psychologist and counsellor, who work with parents of babies in the Neonatal Unit to support their mental health and wellbeing in very difficult and challenging circumstances.

More information about ARCHIE’s work and how to help support a family in need can be found at www.archie.org/donate