Call out for north-east singers to create Song for Haddo

Singers and musicians are being urged to perform in an online concert which will be broadcast next month.

Hundreds of local school children have already taken part in the specially commissioned work to sing or play an instrument celebrating the heritage of Haddo House, near Ellon.

Now concert organisers hope former students who have taken part in the Song for Haddo in the past will also play a part.

Packs have been sent out to young people to learn the music so they can record their part. It will all be edited and shown online.

Project manager, Sue Baxendale, of McOpera Outreach, said: “This is a special invitation to all singers and instrumentalists who have performed with us since the very first A Song for Haddo in 2017 to join this year’s singers and wind players from local schools to create a huge online performance of the original Haddo song and celebrate the musical talent within Aberdeenshire.”

It’s hoped to be the biggest performance of A Song for Haddo since it was first performed three years ago.

The virtual concert will showcase Fables and Foibles, a set of seven songs and instrumental interludes inspired by the John Bucknell Russell paintings at the entrance to Haddo House, and created by Music Co-OPERAtive Scotland (McOpera) and composers Moira Morrison and Peter Kemp.

Pupils from schools in New Deer, Pitmedden, Ellon, Inverurie and Westhill will be among those performing.

The event will take place on October 8 at 7.30pm, in a virtual YouTube premiere.

More information can be found on the website: http://mcopera.com/education-outreach/