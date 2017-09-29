Call goes out for volunteers in North-east community to help keep popular summer gala going

Members of a North-east community are launching a last-ditch appeal for support to stop an annual gala being axed for good.

Portlethen and District Community Council members are asking the public to step up and get involved in its annual summer event.

Members have expressed frustration at the lack of involvement in the event, and are making a final bid to entice the locals into getting involved.

Chairman of community council Ron Sharp said: “The community wants a gala every year but there are very few people willing to take the steps to make it happen.

“We’d like to see organisations in the community coming out to help and we’d be very happy to negotiate some funds for doing something on the day, such as running a stall.”

He added: “Our hopes for the future would be to have a more stable team to organise the gala over the years and to spread out the workload a bit more.”

The gala found itself in danger of not going ahead when the current committee dissolved after running the event for the past four years.

Prior to that, it was run by the Befriend a Child charity.

When they pulled out, Portlethen Community Council took over.

The community council will be holding a cheese and wine event on Tuesday, October 10, at Portlethen Academy, where the future of the gala will be discussed.

Ron said: “The gala is the one day when everybody can get together and enjoy themselves.

“We’re just hoping to get different groups to come together for this one day a year.”

Councillor Alison Evison, who covers the North Kincardine ward, said: “This year’s Portlethen Gala was a fantastic community event, highlighting the range of local groups and enabling people to have a great afternoon together.

“The gala was put on by a committed team of volunteers, and a gala can only happen in 2018 if more volunteers come forward.

“It will be a huge loss if the gala folds, as not only is it an enjoyable local event, but it raises money for local organisations too.”