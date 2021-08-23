Call for witnesses after man ‘grabbed by throat’ in Peterhead

Police are investigating after a man was grabbed by the throat in Peterhead.

The 30-year-old was assaulted at the play park behind Springbank Terrace in the Meethill area of the town at about 4pm on Sunday.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.

The culprit is described as being white and around 6ft, with dark short hair. He appeared to be in his 30s, was wearing a T-shirt and joggers and had tattoos on his arm.

Constable Victoria Mitchell said: “Thankfully the victim did not sustain any injuries and inquiries into this are ongoing.

“We urge anyone who witnessed this incident to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number PS-20210822-2735 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.