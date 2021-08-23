Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Call for witnesses after man ‘grabbed by throat’ in Peterhead

By Ellie Milne
23/08/2021, 12:45 pm Updated: 23/08/2021, 12:50 pm
M90 crash Dunfermline traffic
Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was assaulted in Peterhead on Sunday

Police are investigating after a man was grabbed by the throat in Peterhead.

The 30-year-old was assaulted at the play park behind Springbank Terrace in the Meethill area of the town at about 4pm on Sunday.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.

The culprit is described as being white and around 6ft, with dark short hair. He appeared to be in his 30s, was wearing a T-shirt and joggers and had tattoos on his arm.

Constable Victoria Mitchell said: “Thankfully the victim did not sustain any injuries and inquiries into this are ongoing.

“We urge anyone who witnessed this incident to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number PS-20210822-2735 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.