Call for volunteers to help their north-east neighbours

North-east volunteers are being encouraged to help their neighbourhoods during the coronavirus outbreak.

The NHS neighbourhood health team and other partners, are seeking groups or volunteers who are able to help out in their area during the Covid-19 pandemic.

People are needed to assist those who are living in their own neighbourhood but are unable to leave their homes or have no one else to help them.

Tasks could include picking up prescriptions, small amounts of local groceries, posting mail, providing urgent necessities or even making a friendly phone call.

All volunteers would have a neighbourhood co-ordinator who they can contact for help, support and advice.

People would not be expected to enter anyone’s home or take money or any other type of payment, as this service is free of charge.

Goods should be left on the person’s doorstep.

Those who are interested in volunteering, can complete the relevant form at https://bit.ly/2w7yPgV.

To keep informed visit https://www.gcah.org.uk/

