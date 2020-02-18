Call for ‘variety of activities’ at Aberdeen care centre

A care provider must ensure its service users with learning disabilities are provided with a variety of activities, a new report said.

The Care Inspectorate visited Bob Cooney Court in Berryden on January 20 and has now published its report.

Inspectors rated the centre’s ability to plan care as “good” – the third-best of six possible ratings – and the way it supports people’s wellbeing as “adequate” – the fourth-best rating.

The report said: “People living at the service would benefit from accessing a greater range of activities, being enabled to experience new things and to be supported to attend events. There was a lack of structure, stimulation and opportunities for people, this could contribute to conflict between people living at the service.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“The provider must ensure people are provided with the opportunity to access a variety of meaningful activities.

“It is important people can live an active life and be able to participate in a range of activities.”

Craig Roger, of Cornerstone, which runs the facility, said: “Putting the people we support at the heart of all we do remains our top priority and we will be looking closely at how we can improve the range of activities and opportunities on offer at this service.”