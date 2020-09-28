Call for top dogs to help review pet-friendly holiday homes

The hunt is on to find to find pooches who can help review dog-friendly holiday homes across the UK.

Canine Cottages has put a call out for owners to become ambassadors alongside their furry companions.

The winner of the Canine Critics competition will get the chance to review cottage holiday homes that are tailored to people with pets.

In its third year, the property managers are looking to recruit 10 dogs from around the UK, including the north and north-east.

Applications are now open and people are encouraged to submit pictures of their dogs, which show off their personality.

Spokeswoman for Canine Cottages Shannon Keary said: “Our 2019 campaign was phenomenally successful and we were overwhelmed with the calibre and quantity of entries.

“The chosen 2019 critics have been amazing and we’ve loved having them as ambassadors for our brand. Now, we cannot wait to recruit 10 new top dogs for 2020.

“We’re on the hunt for a diverse selection of ‘real’ dogs who love to explore the UK and have their photo taken, as well as a willing human to sit, stay and lie down with.”

Bear’s owner, a former Wales Canine Critic, said: “Bear had a blast being Wales’ Canine Critic.

“He’s loved having the opportunity to review lots of fun products – especially the toys and treats – I think he found his true calling as a professional toy tester.

“The cottage holiday was definitely his favourite thing about being a critic though, he loved exploring the woods and beaches in the New Forest.

“There was so much so see and sniff, it was the perfect place to test-drive his new bionic hips and he had a great time seeking out all the best dog-friendly attractions.”

Full details can be found on the Canine Cottages website and application close on October 29.