Call for temporary art installations to make Aberdeen city centre more attractive

Aberdeen City Council is hunting for designers and artists to create temporary art installations to make the city centre more attractive.

They want to commission three projects to make the area more welcome.

Union Street, West End and Schoolhill/Upperkirkgate are the three areas the art will be installed on, with price tags of £50,000, £25,000 and £25,000 respectively.

The aim of the project is to complement the ongoing Space for People physical distancing project.

Visual artists, designers, groups of artists or arts organisations are invited to apply.

Applicants must be proficient in large scale visual arts installations and/or street art or mural works.

They must also be able to demonstrate a history of delivering a high quality, innovative arts practice, adaptive to working within the public realm.

Applicants can apply for one or more than one commission offered and they can work collaboratively with other arts organisations or local businesses to deliver their proposal.

They must also be able to provide a full project design, followed by project delivery on site in accordance with the timeline set out in the brief.

A track record of producing work which impacts on the social and cultural life of a particular region or place is also sought after.

Those applying must be able to start the temporary artwork on Monday August 3 and have it finished by Thursday August 20.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Tuesday 21 July 2020, and more details and an application can be found here

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “Culture has been identified as having an important role to play in supporting Aberdeen’s social and economic recovery, recognising not only the unique strengths of the city’s cultural offer across many art forms but also the specific qualities, connections and experiences culture can provide.

“In addition to the pavement extension benches and planters full of flowers, the art installations will help make the new pedestrianised areas more attractive when people come into the city centre for shopping and leisure.

“We know from projects such as Nuart, Look Again and Spectra, how much residents and visitors enjoy public art, so we’re very much looking forward to seeing the proposals that come forward from our arts community to help make the city a vibrant and brighter place to live in and visit.”