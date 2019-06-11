Call for talks to end Aberdeen airport strike

Calls have been made for staff and airport bosses to open discussions to end a strike at Aberdeen International Airport.

Around 300 workers at the city airport and 400 colleagues at Glasgow Airport – also owned by AGS – went on strike for 12 hours yesterday.

Groups striking involve security staff, fire and airfield support staff over a dispute over pensions and pay. Talks broke down between AGS and Unite last week.

Members of Unite are set to be consulted and balloted in the coming days about any future action.

A warning has been issued that further strikes could happen during the summer if no further discussions are had between Unite and Aberdeen International Airport.

Unite industrial officer Shauna Wright said: “What we want to say to Aberdeen International Airport is to name a time and a place and we will meet with them.

“We also want to thank everyone who has shown their support.

“It has been a very wet day but it shows the commitment of our members for coming out to stand in this weather.

“The staff are serious and want to get around the table to open up negotiations again.

“We have offered AGS to sit around the table, but this has not been forthcoming.

“We had been requesting to speak with them up to Thursday night to cancel these strikes so it could allow for dialogue to happen. There are some branch meetings planned today with regards to our next steps in Aberdeen.

“Unless we get back around the table, I can foresee further strikes happening throughout the summer period.”

Aberdeen International Airport managing director Steve Szalay said it was business as usual with no impact on flights.

He urged passengers flying during any industrial action to come to the airport at the designated time.

Mr Szalay said: “It has been business as usual and if you speak to any passengers they won’t have noticed it.

“They will have noticed the picket line at the entrance, which has been very professional, respectful and dignified.

“However, you come into the airport and passengers won’t have noticed a thing, which is the way we need it to be.

“We have seen some social media comments about people worried about their holiday and we are telling them to turn up to their flight at the normal time and it will be business as usual.

“We don’t say that because we are in a competition, we say that because we don’t want 200 people who are flying to Majorca turning up at a time when other passengers should be checking in.

“I hope we can get back around the table this week.

“Since Unite balloted, our pay offer has gone up from 1.8% to 3%. I’m hoping if staff were to be balloted again that they would accept that.

“I’m hoping we can get together and get this done and dusted.”