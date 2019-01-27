Bullying surgeons could be removed from frontline

Surgeons who bully patients and staff should attend “ego classes” or be banned from operating, a group of leading Scottish doctors has said.

The recommendation comes from Aberdeen University’s emeritus professors, George Youngson and Rhona Flin, along with Simon Paterson-Brown, former chairman of the patient safety board at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

They claim the personality and “poor behaviour” of some surgeons even affects patient survival rates.

The influential medics believe surgeons should attend courses to hone non-technical skills including decision- making, communication and leadership.

In a letter submitted to the British Medical Journal, they said if surgeons could not be educated to improve behaviour, they should be “removed from the clinical frontline”.