Call for Scottish chefs to submit recipes for NHS charity cookbook

Two organisations are calling on north-east residents to submit recipes for a new book, with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

Scottish Chefs has teamed up with catering company Entier to offer chefs the chance to have their recipe featured in the book.

Peter Bruce, CEO at Entier, said: “During these difficult times we have all been more aware than ever of how important the NHS is to this country.

“Those of us who can offer help through our companies are doing so, but I feel there is a need to do something long-term to support our NHS heroes.

“To that end, I thought we could tap into the outstanding culinary talents of our Scottish culinary chefs past and present to put together a cookbook featuring their favourite recipes.”

Chefs who are interested should email scottishchefs@gmail.com

