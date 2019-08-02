Call for safety signs at north-east beach after two youngsters rescued from sea

A fresh call has been made for safety signs to be installed at a north-east beach.

Councillor Brian Topping’s plea for the warnings at the sands at Fraserburgh comes just days after two youngsters were rescued from the sea.

Alec and Wullie Crawford were paddling when they were caught in a riptide last Friday afternoon.

The pair’s screams for help were heard and granddad Chay Clark braved the chilly waters to save Alec, who was underwater and struggling to breath.

Chay dragged Alec to shore with help from others while three other beachgoers saved Wullie.

Alec, 22, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, while Wullie, 14, was taken to Fraserburgh Hospital.

Alec and Wullie are now recovering from their ordeal and last Saturday they visited Chay with a “thank you” card.

Aberdeenshire Council says it is looking into the possibility of placing signs along the beach.

Now Mr Topping, a councillor for the Fraserburgh and district ward and chairman of the Fraserburgh safety group, wants to let beachgoers know about the “potential dangers” of the port’s beach – and has written to Aberdeenshire Council officers asking for the warnings to be set up.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Topping said: “I’m calling for signs to be placed along the beach to highlight the potential dangers.

“A lot of people might ignore the signs but it would be good to have them there to remind people.

“I just really feel this latest incident has brought the need for signs into sharp focus again.

“I don’t what sort of wording would go on the signs, but the safety group is keen for them to go up.”

Angela Keith, the council’s area manager for Banff and Buchan said: “The council is looking into the possibility of placing safety signs along Fraserburgh beach.

“If this progresses, there may be an opportunity to work alongside the local community safety group to promote water safety.”