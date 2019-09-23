Call for safety barriers to be installed on stretch of A92

Safety barriers could be installed along a major north-east after repeated calls from a councillor.

BEAR Scotland are carrying out an investigation into adding the features on the A92 beside Newtonhill.

North Kincardine councillor Ian Mollison has welcomed the probe and said vehicles have often left the route at the stretch of road between Cammachmore and Newtonhill.

He had been in contact with Transport Scotland urging them to place the safety measures to protect walkers, cyclists and homeowners.

Mr Mollison said: “Every few months a vehicle comes off the road heading south between Cammachmore and the Newtonhill turn-off.

“It is not much of a bend but for some reason vehicles career over the pavement and up the embankment, usually demolishing a lamp-post, and sometimes crashing through the fencing to land by the houses in St Michael’s Road.

“It is fortunate there have been no serious injuries. Or worse.

“Transport Scotland now tell me that they have reconsidered the safety record following the latest accident on the A92.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It is expected an investigation into whether the safety features are needed will finish at the end of October.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “Having listened to local concerns from the councillor and Newtonhill residents, regarding vehicles leaving the carriageway, we instructed our operating company BEAR Scotland to investigate the use of safety barriers along a section of the A92 at this location.

“We recently updated the local councillor on this investigation, which is programmed to be complete by the end of October.”

A BEAR Scotland spokeswoman said: “Works to investigate the provision of a safety barrier are currently being progressed by BEAR Scotland on behalf of Transport Scotland.

“These are programmed for completion by the end of October.

“Transport Scotland has been communicating directly with a local councillor with regard to the ongoing investigation and will provide further detail when this is concluded.”

It is understood if a decision was taken to install the safety barriers they could be in place by the end of March 2020.