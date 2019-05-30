Call for right-turn signal at ‘tricky’ Aberdeen junction

A councillor hopes safety improvements can be made at a junction on a former trunk road in Aberdeen.

Ian Yuill has called on Aberdeen City Council to make alterations to the Great Western Road and Anderson Drive junction.

The local authority took over responsibility for the road in April after it was detrunked as a result of the AWPR opening.

Mr Yuill also wants improvements to be made to the crossing at the Craigton Road and Springfield Road junction, amid concerns pedestrians don’t have enough time to cross the street.

There are currently no right-turn signals on the lights for traffic turning on to Anderson Drive from Great Western Road.

Transport Scotland, which was responsible for Anderson Drive, previously said its priority was for motorists using the trunk road.

But now the AWPR is complete, Mr Yuill hopes the council will consider improvements. He said: “For many years there has been pressure from residents and people using Great Western Road who want to see right-turn signals installed.

“There’s been a need for them for a long time because it can be a very tricky junction if you’re trying to turn right.

“Now Anderson Drive has been detrunked, we have a chance to make it easier and safer for people travelling to and from the city centre.

“The way we can do that is by ensuring there are separate phases for traffic turning right up or down Anderson Drive. That would make it a lot safer for drivers, pedestrians and everyone else who uses the road.

“There is less traffic using Anderson Drive as a result of the AWPR opening and that gives us an opportunity to do things which will make it safer.”

Mr Yuill also said residents had expressed concerns that people did not have enough time to cross the road at the Craigton Road and Springfield Road junction before the lights changed.

He said: “It is a particularly busy junction, with people living nearby, including pensioners and residents with mobility problems heading to shops in the area.”

Mr Yuill added: “I have contacted council staff to see if something can be done to make the pedestrian phase longer.”

Aberdeen City Council were approached for comment.