Call for restaurants to take part in Aberdeen Restaurant Week

North-east gastronomers are in for a treat as the Granite City’s much-loved food festival makes its return next month.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week is back for its fifth instalment and organisers Aberdeen Inspired are calling on local eateries to get involved and showcase their offerings.

The week-long event, which takes place twice a year, will run Monday February 24 to Sunday March 1, with the second event scheduled for July.

Not only will diners get the chance to enjoy two-course lunches for £10 and three-course dinners for £20, they will also be able to experience a range of tasting menus, and new elements, too.

More than 35 businesses, including restaurants, cafes, bistros and street food venues, took part in the July edition last year.

Kate Timperley, senior project manager at Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We can’t wait to bring Aberdeen Restaurant Week back next month and are looking for restaurants interested in taking part to sign up and get involved.

“Foodies should watch this space, as we will be introducing some exciting new elements alongside the established set-price menus for lunch and dinner.

“Aberdeen’s restaurant offering is incredibly diverse. It boasts some of the country’s best chefs, as well as award-winning bars and eateries and the week makes it even easier to enjoy the variety of eateries we have in the city centre. We are looking forward to getting even more restaurants on board this year.”

Rob Milne, co-owner of Kirk View Cafe, an eatery which took part last year, said: “We were full all week with the event. It was very beneficial for us with a lot of new customers coming into the restaurant.”

To find out more and take part, email the team at restaurants@aberdeenrestaurantweek.com. The deadline for signing up is Monday January 20.