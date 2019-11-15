Call for Aberdeen residents’ help to tackle flood threat

Aberdeen council chiefs are to send letters to residents in a bid to help prevent flooding.

Aberdeen City Council received more than 90 reports of flooding along the Den Burn during the heavy rainfall over October 18 and 19.

Staff found many of the trash screens along the burn, designed to help keep the waterway’s tunnels clear, were blocked with cut branches and garden refuse which had washed downstream.

The flooding was caused by a water level build-up behind the trash screens.

Residents are now being asked not to dump anything into the burn and also ensure their walls are maintained.

A local authority spokeswoman said: “Our staff work extremely hard when there’s heavy rain to try to ensure properties won’t flood.

“However, there are steps residents can take to help their neighbours further downstream.

“The trash screens are there to stop debris from collecting in the middle of tunnels as it would be too dangerous to clean them out during fast-flowing heavy rainfall.”

She added: “However, the trash screens can get blocked quickly with branches and other garden refuse which then causes the water to back up, leading to the possibility of flooding in the area.

“We’re asking residents along the Den Burn to think about people downstream and not throw branches and other garden waste into our rivers and burns.”

The move comes after the completion of a flood management scheme around the Den Burn area in August last year.

The work included the creation of a new path, construction of earth banks and replacement of the temporary bridge over the Den Burn.

Residents potentially affected by flooding are also reminded they can apply for a 50% funded Property Level Protection flood grant to help protect their home.

The grant only applies to those who fulfil certain criteria such as properties suffering previous flooding. Affected land must also be located in a high risk area for flooding as shown on the SEPA flooding maps.

Households that meet the criteria will receive a maximum grant of up to £2,500.