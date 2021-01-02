Call for reopening of Aberdeen schools to be postponed to help Covid fight

Calls have been made for the reopening of schools to be postponed and more remote learning to be used to keep staff and pupils safe.

Pupils across the country are due to go back to classrooms on January 18 although first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the arrangements for this are under constant review.

During an update in parliament, Ms Sturgeon said: “The severity of this challenge means we simply cannot rule out restrictions that are even tighter than those in the current level four.

“We continue to assess the situation carefully on a daily basis and will keep parliament updated should change be required over the remainder of the festive period.”

Aberdeen EIS joint secretary, Ron Constable said that in light of the new Covid-19 strain remote learning would be the “safest option.”

He said: “The last two weeks prior to the Winter break saw a steep increase in the number of young learners and school staff isolating. Given that cases in the city are increasing, there is every likelihood that this trend may continue. Continuing remote learning for an extended period until cases are under control would be the safest option.

“Our members have worked extremely hard, throughout the pandemic to maintain educational provision for our young learners but keeping schools open at any cost in the face of this new highly infectious Covid strain would be reckless.”

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig feels that coronavirus will “not disappear any time soon.”

He said teachers are “highly vulnerable” and believes their wellbeing needs to be considered before any potential resumption of classes.

Councillor Greig said: “The virus is not going to disappear any time soon so there should be more effort to extend remote learning for the majority of pupils. It is vital to be led by the expert health advice.

“It is impossible to be complacent because new strains are emerging. We are going to have to learn to live with this crisis for even longer than expected.

“The rate of infection is increasing sharply which suggests that the return to school should be delayed further. Most pupils should be kept away until safe to gather. Staff are highly vulnerable in the school environment so their wellbeing has to be taken into account.”

However, Aberdeen City Council co-leader councillor Douglas Lumsden said “nothing beats learning at school within a classroom”.

He said: “Education remains the administration’s number one priority that is why the administration continues to work closely with our education department and NHS Grampian to ascertain the impact of Covid-19 across the city and what impact that has on our schools.”

