Call for public views on north-east local development plans

A north-east council is to launch a public consultation on its local development plan (LDP).

Aberdeenshire Council agreed its strategy earlier this month and it will submit its proposals to Scottish ministers.

Councils are required to publish new LDPs every five years to make companies and communities aware of the principles which built developments should follow and where they should be located.

As part of the process the council has to run a public consultation event and there are nine meetings planned throughout Aberdeenshire.

The drop-in sessions will take place between 1pm and 4pm and the first is at Banchory town hall on Monday May 4.

The other events are at the Deveron Centre in Banff on May 5; the New Inn Hotel in Ellon on May 6; Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk on May 11; Stewarts Hall in Huntly on May 13; Glebe House, Fyvie, on May 21; Stonehaven Community Education Centre on May 25; MACBI community hub, Mintlaw, May 26, and Kintore public hall on June 1.