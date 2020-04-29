Call for public to keep on donating to Aberdeen charities

An Aberdeen charity is calling on the public to keep donating tinned goods to the AC2U food campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative has seen 4,487 parcels of food, toiletries, nappies, baby food, clothing and blankets delivered since it was established last month.

But Aberdeen Cyrenians, CFINE, Social Bite and Aberdeen Foyer –which form the AC2U partnership – still urgently need tinned goods to ensure people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are fed.

They can be handed in to the charity at Sainsbury’s at Berryden, Asda at Middleton Park and the Tesco stores at Wellington Road and in Westhill.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Cyrenians said: “In terms of food, our current priorities are tinned soup, tinned meat, pasta meals such as ravioli or macaroni, tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, Cup a Soups and Pot Noodles.

“Other things like toilet roll and male boxer shorts, in smaller sizes, are also in high demand.

“At the moment, we also have some service users who are moving into new tenancies or temporary accommodation.

“They are finding it difficult to access items like crockery, bedding, basic furniture and white goods due to the closure of some second-hand retailers and the backlog building up in other agencies.

“We’ve recently added a selection of these items to our Amazon Wish List, so that they can be dispatched to people in need via AC2U.”

In addition, Aberdeen Cyrenians is calling on businesses in the city that are still trading to become Pay It Forward partners for the organisation, which allows them to set up food collection points within their premises and encourage customers to donate while shopping with them.

The AC2U partners then collect the donations and redistribute them to the people who need them most.

To find out more about AC2U, visit www.ac2u.org/

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 303 0903 (option 8)