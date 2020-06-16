Call for people to participate in consultation on north-east children’s services

People and communities across Aberdeenshire are being invited to participate in a consultation on a plan for children’s services over the next three years.

The joint Children’s Services Plan will set out the strategic direction and objectives of services provided by Aberdeenshire Council until 2023.

It will also set out priorities for partner agencies including the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, Police Scotland, NHS Grampian, the Grampian Fire Service, Aberdeenshire Community Planning Partnership and the Scottish Children’s Reporter.

Gillian Owen, chair of the Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee said: “All too often people have a view on the way services should be delivered but never make those views known.

“This is an opportunity to have your say, using your experiences, expertise and thinking to really shape what’s delivered and for managers to understand the priorities as you see them.

“I’m really pleased to see this piece of work taking shape and look forward to seeing the results.”

Priorities identified in 2017 included providing help for care experiences children and young people, supporting children with a disability and their families and helping children with their mental health and wellbeing.

Susan Webb, NHS Grampian’s Director of Public Health and executive lead for planning children’s services, said: “We work closely with Aberdeenshire Council – and all our local authority partners – to ensure our children and young people get the opportunity to realise their full potential.

“I would encourage people across the area to take a look at this plan and give the council their feedback.”

You can complete the consultation questions online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CSP2023 or find more information to assist with completing the consultation at online.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/Apps/consultations/details.aspx?id=90