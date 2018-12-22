Call for party talks on Aberdeen City Council budget cuts

Aberdeen City Council co-leaders have called for urgent cross-party talks over cuts to their budget.

Jenny Laing and Douglas Lumsden scheduled talks for January 7 to discuss the latest budget settlement from Scottish Government for 2019-20.

The talks come ahead of the local authority setting its own budget in March, with co-leaders claiming the settlement puts the future of the city’s finances “in jeopardy”.

Mr Lumsden, who is also council finance boss, said: “We’re facing dark times ahead with a drastic reduction in revenue grant funding from Derek Mckay’s budget, despite the city contributing more than last year to the Scottish economy.

“My hope would be that in March a conscientious and sincere effort by all parties can produce a budget the entire chamber can support.

The city has been given general revenue funding, to be spent on public services, of only £249 per head, while the Scottish average is £1,193 per person.

The funding has fallen to £57.038 million for 2019-20, a reduction of £59.503m on the £117.541m the council received in 2016-17.

Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes said it was “misleading” to quote general revenue grant funding as the city will also receive money from business rates.

She added: “Scottish Government has treated all local authorities fairly despite the cuts to Scotland’s resource budget from the UK Government.

“Aberdeen City Council will receive £372.6m in funding from Scottish Government in 2019-20.

“Together with the potential to increase council tax by 3%, this will mean an extra £15.9m more than in 2018-19 to support services.”

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said: “I’m happy to meet with them in January as they have requested to discuss this important issue.”

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill said: “I will be there on January 7 and we’re committed to working with everyone to get a fairer funding deal for our council.”