Government appeals for panel group volunteers in north-east

Residents in the north-east have been urged to participate in a volunteer group to help shape a new social security system.

MSP Kevin Stewart is looking for people in Aberdeen to take part in Experience Panels.

The Scottish Government would like to see more applications from people of any backgrounds, however it is particularly keen to encourage those from ethnic minorities, rural areas and under-25s to apply.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Experience Panels will help shape Social Security Scotland with more than 2,400 already taking part.

Kevin Stewart said: “The Experience Panels have been valuable and put people with the reality of the benefits system at the heart of helping to shape Scotland’s new, fairer social security system.

“I’m glad to see the social security secretary reaching out to make sure groups are representative.

“I want to encourage people from across Aberdeen to consider joining.”