Call for north-east walkers to count up left behind dog poo

North-east residents have been urged to make good use of their daily exercise – by counting any dog poo they see.

National charity Keep Scotland Beautiful are launching their #turdtag initiative and have called for people across the country to help record the scale of the dog fouling problem.

Evidence gathered in surveys last year by the charity showed that 10% of surveyed sites were blighted by dog poo.

Now volunteers are being asked to identify a 100m stretch of local road, path or walk through a local green space and, whilst exercising and in accordance to Government guidance, count, then submit information on the number of instances of dog fouling (bagged and un-bagged) that they find.

The information will form a unique new data set to be used to increase awareness and drive action to tackle one of Scotland’s worst environmental complaints.

Paul Wallace, Campaigns Manager with Keep Scotland Beautiful said, “It is extremely disappointing that the thoughtless actions of irresponsible dog owners means that our shared enjoyment of our local open and green spaces, and a brief escape from the stresses and strains of the current situation, can be ruined.

“That is why Keep Scotland Beautiful is calling on individuals and families to take part in #TurdTag, helping to gather evidence from communities across Scotland to get an accurate picture of the scale of this problem – it is simple and easy to take part as part of the daily exercise allowed in guidance from the Scottish Government.”

Results should be submitted to cleanup@keepscotlandbeautiful.org by May 11 and shared using social media and the hashtag #turdtag.