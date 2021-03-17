Call for north-east to be fast-tracked out of lockdown

The north-east’s route out of lockdown has been welcomed – but calls have been made to speed up the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions due to low case numbers.

Business and hospitality leaders, sports organisations and hairdressers have spoke of their joy after the exit plan was unveiled, but the need for clarity on travel regulations to help support recovery was underlined.

Nicola Sturgeon revealed on Tuesday that Scotland could be under minimal coronavirus measures by the end of June.

The First Minister set out her plan for Scotland exiting lockdown, and said she felt “most hopeful I have felt about the situation for a long time”.

A national lockdown has been in place since Christmas when a spike in cases led to increased restrictions.

However, the rollout and success of the vaccination programme have led to renewed hope the end of the pandemic is in sight.

From the beginning of next month, guidance to stay at home except for essential reasons will be lifted, while businesses such as hair salons will be permitted to reopen.

From April 5 some retailers such as garden centres and homeware outlets will be allowed to reopen, while contact sport can resume for children aged 12-17.

Among those also allowed to open their doors on April 5 are hairdressers and barbers.

Aimee Gill, co-owner of salon Vanity Studio based on the city’s Rosemount Place, welcomed the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

She said: “We are really pleased about Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to pull the date in closer. We feel it’s been a really tough second lockdown – not just for beauty and hair.

“We are looking forward to seeing our clients and putting some new skills and training to work. It will be nice to see a bustling Aberdeen again.”

The announcement was also praised by industry body the Scottish Retail Consortium.

Director David Lonsdale said: “The easing of these restrictions is good news for shoppers and the economy. It should provide a cashflow and confidence fillip for the retailers concerned and their suppliers.

“Now that we know which shops can open and when, retailers can begin communicating their plans with their workforces, suppliers and customers. The announcement of further financial support for shuttered shops will also be hugely valuable for businesses currently cut off from customers and for the health of our high streets.”

“So-called non-essential shops stand ready to play their part in getting Scotland’s economy moving again, after a torrid twelve months which has seen retail sales and shopper footfall slump and shop vacancies spike to a six-year high. What our members want most of all is to get back to trading as soon as it is safe to do so, looking after customers and providing the goods and services we all need and want.”

From April 26, Ms Sturgeon expressed hope all mainland local authorities – including Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – would be able to move to a revised level 3 of the national framework of Covid-19 restrictions.

Cafes, restaurants and bars will be able to serve people outdoors until 10pm, with groups formed from up to six from three households.

Alcohol will be allowed without the requirement for a meal to be served. However, indoors only non-alcoholic drinks can be served with meals permitted until 8pm, in slightly smaller groups of four from two households.

All remaining retail premises will open from April 26, along with tourist accommodation, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

Libraries, museums and galleries will also reopen, as will indoor gyms for individual exercise.

Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson said: “We welcome the news that gyms and community leisure centres will reopen on 26 April. The facilities that community leisure operators provide are absolutely vital to the health, wellbeing and recovery of our country – overwhelming research has highlighted the benefits of physical activity in fighting the virus.

“It is widely acknowledged that being active contributes positively to both physical and mental wellbeing while strengthening the immune system and our venues are safe, clean and ready to welcome everyone back. We look forward to playing our part in Scotland’s recovery from the Covid-19 crisis once more, by supporting our community’s health and wellbeing.”

Duncan Sinclair, chief executive of Aberdeen Sports Village, added: “Last week we were delighted to see outdoor exercise back on the agenda, it was a bit of a surprise but the team at ASV quickly got to work to create an outdoor group exercise timetable which kicks off this Monday. Of course, today came the news that we have all been waiting for.

“Throughout lockdown, we’ve launched and delivered PE with ASV to schools across the region, as well as an ASV lockdown timetable so everyone in the community could access free online exercise classes.

“This all helped us to continue to engage with our community to help everyone of all ages to maintain a healthy lifestyle, but nothing beats seeing everyone in person enjoying the world-class facilities at the Sports Village. The whole facility is in brilliant condition and ready to go and the ASV team is excited to get back to work helping our members focus on a healthy body and healthy mind.”

Also from April 26, up to 50 will be allowed to gather at weddings, with driving lessons and work within homes returning, while travel restrictions within Scotland could be “lifted entirely”.

However, it is likely to be significantly longer before Covid-19 restrictions on international travel can be lifted.

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, said the announcement “will give North-east tourism businesses some clarity regarding timescales towards reopening”, but added “there is still a long way to go”.

“The sooner that tourism businesses can open – and open to an extent that makes it viable to do so – the greater the chance of survival into the summer months,” he said.

Ms Sturgeon warned all of these relaxations would be constantly reviewed against case numbers.

From May 17, Ms Sturgeon hopes that all of Scotland will be in a position to move down the tiered system once again, with mainland parts moving to Level 2 which she hinted could bring with it further relaxation of indoor hospitality.

At this point, the limit on those meeting outdoors will also change, however, crucially for some, May 17 is the date we may be allowed back into each other’s homes.

The makeup of indoor meetings will be four from two households, with Ms Sturgeon stating that “hard, painful sacrifices” have got us to the point we can look forward to this again, adding that this is the “most hopeful I have felt about the situation for a long time”.

Hospitality venues will be permitted to remain open until 10.30pm indoors with alcohol permitted at this stage, with a 10pm closing time for beer gardens.

Contact sport for adults can also resume at this point, with indoor group exercise also restarting.

Cinemas, arcades and bingo halls can also reopen, with small scale outdoor and indoor events allowed to resume, subject to rules relating to capacity.

Ms Sturgeon also outlined that from early June her hope is that all of Scotland will move to Level 1 of Covid-19 restrictions – the second-lowest of five tiers.

By the end of June, she said all of Scotland could move to Level 0.

She indicated that to get to this stage, it will signal a “massive improvement on where we are now” and that she, like much of the population feels a “real sense of hope” that she may be able to hug loved ones in the summer.

It was also announced that grants of up to £7,500 for retailers and up to £19,500 for hospitality and leisure businesses will be paid in April to help firms reopen. The one-off grants will replace ongoing Strategic Framework Business Fund (SFBF) payments.

Eligible businesses must have applied to the SFBF by March 22 in order to receive the payments.

Business leaders said the plan for the next three months would give firms “clarity” – but Ms Sturgeon was urged to accelerate the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions “wherever possible” – including on a regional basis.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We welcome more detail around the proposed timeline, which is what many of our city-centre businesses have been asking for. Sadly, it may come too late for some, but it is vital that government support continues as indicated today.

“Of course, there is an appreciation that public health has primacy, but the economic health of Aberdeen city centre is critically important to so many in the north-east of Scotland and beyond, and we trust that when we begin to emerge from Covid-19 in the coming weeks and months that our city centre will receive both the local and national support it deserves in facing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “The timetable announced by the First Minister does go some way to addressing the concerns that our members expressed to us following the lack of detail offered by the previous update in February.

“Firms across the north-east will welcome some clarity around the path ahead and with these provisional dates, now have a firmer basis to plan for a safe and sustainable re-opening. Equally, it’s positive to see some certainty on the future of financial support, with larger upfront payments, but it’s crucial that we remain poised to bring support back into play if any of these timelines slip.

“However, as the government continues to focus on ‘data, not dates’ we must emphasise the need to accelerate this timeline wherever possible, including the further relaxation of restrictions.

The Scottish timetable sets out a cautious easing with some more persistent measures than those observed in England. Non-essential retail is likely to open earlier south of the border, and measures like curfews for hospitality appear to be held in place for longer in Scotland.

“Rather than only looking to ease restrictions on a national basis, the government should consider whether the levels system could allow for an accelerated easing in regions like the north-east if cases remain low.

“Some question marks are also outstanding, particularly around the return of travel both across the wider UK and internationally. Governments and industry must work with pace to resolve the path forward for travel, given that it will underpin the recovery for large parts of our hospitality and live events sectors. In parallel, we need to see more detail on the return of offices, as only a partial return has been trailed in the roadmap for this crucial element in the battle to revive our city centres.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the infection rate in the north-east suggested measures could be lifted sooner.

“If you look at our infection rates compared to Glasgow’s, we are a lot lower yet we are all being treated the same which doesn’t seem right,” he said.

“It’s good we are in a position to be coming out of lockdown thanks to the UK vaccination programme.

“However, it’s not right we are all going to be put in level three when our infection rates are so much lower than other parts of the country.

“Thinking back to August we had a small spike in Aberdeen and we were locked down completely. If we could be treated differently then, why can’t we be treated differently going forward?

“Areas with lower case numbers should have more freedoms.

“If cases were lower in the central belt we would be out of lockdown a lot quicker, but it seems we all have to move at Glasgow’s pace which is not right.

“I would have liked to see greater flexibility because jobs are on the line. Businesses who were looking for a bit more good news will have been left disappointed.”