Call for north-east residents to take part in skydive fun for cancer charity

The oldest person to take on a skydive for a local charity has encouraged others to fundraise for the cause.

John Smith, who was 70 when he took on the challenge, wants other adrenaline junkies to jump 10,000ft from a moving plane in aid of Friends of Anchor.

The charity supports cancer and haematology care through fundraising for the Anchor Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Now, it has organised two fundraising skydives – taking place on Sunday April 19 and Sunday July 19 in St Andrews.

John said: “I’ve always been interested in doing a skydive, it’s certainly something a bit different.

“I would do it all again in a heartbeat because the jump was awesome.

“My words to anyone else thinking about doing it would be just go and do it, it’s something you will remember for your whole life.”

For more information email info@friendsofanchor.org