Call for north-east residents to enter beautiful garden competition

The organisers of an event celebrating the best gardens in a north-east community have called for residents to enter.

The annual Westhill in Bloom contest gives green-fingered residents the opportunity to showcase their work.

Now the driving force behind the event is urging anyone interested to submit their entries to be in with the chance of winning.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

David Ritchie, who organises the competition on behalf of Westhill and Elrick Community Council, said: “The competition looks to celebrate the glorious gardens of Westhill and Elrick and the skills of those who look after them.

“There are four categories – front garden, rear garden, baskets/containers and communal garden/residential street.

“The winners get a trophy, certificate and gift voucher. Runners-up get a certificate and voucher.”

To enter email westhillinbloom@hotmail.com by July 26.