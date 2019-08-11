Call for north-east parents to send kids to school with reusable water bottle

North-east parents are being encouraged to ensure their kids go back to school with a reusable water bottle.

Scottish Water hopes families will provide children with the bottles when they return to their classes at the end of the summer holidays.

It comes as the corporation continues to expand its Your Water Your Life campaign which aims to encourage people to top up from the tap to help protect the environment.

As part of the campaign, a network of top-up taps are being installed across the country.

Brian Lironi, director of corporate affairs at Scottish Water, said: “Your Water Your Life aims to highlight the importance water plays in the lives of people across Scotland.

“We want to encourage everyone to choose our nation’s greatest natural asset, which is our fresh and tasty water – straight from the tap.

“At Scottish Water we believe every child needs to be aware of the benefits of a reusable water bottle – and of just how easy it is to use one to top up with tap water.

“So any parent who is out shopping before the start of the new term should be reminded to ensure their back to school regime has not only a new uniform, shoes, gym bag and the like – but also a reusable water bottle.”

Children from across both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire go back to school the week after next.