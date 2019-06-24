Call for north-east classic car enthusiasts to sign up for fundraising event

Owners of classic cars have been warned it is their last chance to take part in a fundraising event which will take them on a tour of the north-east.

Now in its sixth year, CLAN Cavalcade on June 29, will see vintage vehicles visit popular venues in Aberdeenshire and Moray throughout the day to raise funds for CLAN Cancer Support.

The charity says 15 vehicles have signed up help this year which involves a tour taking in high-quality food and drink from the region.

Starting off at Trepants, Lhanbyrde, the route will go across famous restaurant and landmarks including Cluny Fish, Walkers Shortbread, the Cheese Pantry and Woodside Farm.

In previous years, classic cars and motorcycles have taken part in the CLAN Cavalcade including a Porsche 911 and Ferrari F355.

A spokeswoman for CLAN said: “There are already over 15 vehicles taking part, some who have been involved with the drive in previous years, and others who are new to the event.

“There are still a small number of places left for the drive.”

Anyone who is looking to take part can call 01349 544132.