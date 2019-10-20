Call for north-east buildings to light up red for PoppyScotland

A leading armed forces charity is appealing for building owners across the north-east to take part in a Remembrance campaign.

Poppyscotland is holding its Light Up Red initiative, where buildings and landmarks are illuminated for Remembrance Sunday to raise awareness of the Poppy Appeal.

More than 200 buildings and landmarks were lit up last year.

Now Poppyscotland is calling on building and monument owners to get involved in the campaign.

Gordon Michie, the charity’s head of fundraising, said: “It is wonderful to know that Scotland will be lighting up red once again for this year’s Poppy Appeal and we continue to be touched by the country’s support.

“It is so striking and poignant to witness buildings up and down the country glowing red in tribute to Scotland’s armed forces community past and present.”