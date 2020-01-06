Call for new volunteers for north-east coastguard teams

Applications are open for Coastguard rescue officer positions in Angus and Aberdeenshire.

Rescue teams are located all around the UK coast and are made up of volunteers from the local area who give their time to serve their community.

No experience is necessary as full training is given but a full UK driving licence is required and applicants must be of good health.

Applicants must attend a training week between May 11 to 15 and a training weekend on May 30-31.

Interested applicants can e-mail area3@mca.gov.uk for more information.

Applicants should write in the subject ‘Application Request + the team name, e.g. Stonehaven, Montrose, Cruden Bay’.

Details including name, address, telephone numbers and e-mail address must be included.

Recruitment ends on January 31.