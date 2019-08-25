Call for new recruits to help Aberdeen charity change lives in north-east

A director at a leading north-east social care charity has spoken about the opportunities working in the third sector can provide.

Carol Nicholson, VSA’s director of HR, learning and development, said the charity faces a number of challenges when attempting to recruit staff for its services across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

However, she believes the organisation presents an opportunity for people to change lives – particularly those working in oil and gas who are looking for a change.

And she admitted it is vital for VSA, which employs more than 600 people, to keep recruiting in order to keep meeting demand for its services.

Carol, who herself made the move from the offshore sector to work for the charity, said: “Bringing people in, in the numbers that we need, is a challenge and the government is certainly forecasting that, as we have an ageing population with increasing needs, we are going to need more people to come in and take on a health and social care role.

“We do have a challenge in finding people that not only want to join us but have a value basis that suits the service we’re delivering.

“We do have to compete with other sectors.

“From my own experience oil and gas equips you with solid business and commercial skills.

“Once people have made that move there are a lot of benefits.

“There are opportunities to see how we are changing lives and we are giving people the best quality of life they can have.

“That has ripples out into the community. Every one of our staff has the opportunity to see they are changing lives and that has its own reward. It has given me a great experience.

“From a recruitment perspective we are constantly trying to keep our profile up. It’s a case of trying to get our message out there and sell our story.”

VSA is preparing to host recruitment days at Broomhill Activity Centre on August 27 and at Linn Moor School on September 3.

Carol believes these offer a perfect opportunity for people to find out more about the work the charity does in the north-east.

She said: “What these events do is allow people to come along and see for themselves what VSA is all about.

“It’s a really nice opportunity for people to come and use those skills in a different way to see how they can make a difference to an organisation. It’s not just front-line roles. We’ve got all of the support around that.

“We can appeal to individuals who want to work with children, older people or in mental health. We can meet career aspirations.

“We have just recently launched our mental health campaign around our 150th anniversary celebrations and our focus is very much on building the new Abergeldie unit.

“It’s amazing to be part of that, knowing we are playing our part in making Aberdeen a city which is built on strong social values.

“We are supporting the people who live in our community.”

Are you ready to play your part and help VSA to change lives in Aberdeen? Please visit: www.vsa.org.uk