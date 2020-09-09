Call for more donors as north-east tops list of ‘vital’ stem cell donor registrations

More than 14,000 people in the north-east are on the stem cell register according to the latest figures.

With 14,738 people on the list, the north-east the highest-ranked region in Scotland.

More than 1,100 more people have registered for the life-saving list this year.

Transplants from stem cell donors literally save lives, with the matching donors able to give a patient with blood cancer a second chance of life.

And ahead of today’s “day of action” for Anthony Nolan, north-east MSP has praised everyone who has already signed up, saying he is “proud” of the region.

However, there is still a need for more donors, with men aged between 16 and 30 and those from ethnic minorities asked to consider signing up.

Lewis Macdonald said: “I am very proud that the north-east has so many donors, any one of whom could offer the only chance of giving someone with blood cancer a second chance at life.

“Donating stem cells is straightforward but it could make an enormous difference to someone with no other chance of a cure.

“However, more donors are always needed, and I hope that many more people will look into the possibility of becoming a stem cell donor. Anthony Nolan is particularly calling on men aged between 16 and 30 and people from ethnic minorities to consider signing up.”

Henny Braund, Chief Executive of Anthony Nolan, said: “This Blood Cancer Awareness Month residents can be proud of all the lifesavers in your community. To everyone from the north-east who has taken the decision to join the register, thank you.

“It is vital we recruit more ethnically-diverse, young, male, donors to ensure everyone who needs a transplant can access one. Without you, there is no cure.”

For more information on Anthony Nolan visit anthonynolan.org/join