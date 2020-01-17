Call for Government assistance to repair north-east bridges destroyed during storm

Councillors have been asked to agree to contacting the Scottish Government to explore the potential for additional financial assistance to repair storm damaged bridges.

A total of seven bridges in the King Edward area of Aberdeenshire were badly damaged during severe flooding which hit the north-east in September.

One bridge, South Mains, on the B9105, was rebuilt as a matter of urgency, due to the road being a “strategic link” to the east of Aberdeenshire. However, the total cost of repairing the six remaining bridges in the area is £1.26 million and Aberdeenshire Council has previously said there is no funding in the budget to do so.

A report, to be presented to the local authority’s infrastructure services committee on Thursday, asks councillors to agree that the six bridges are not replaced at this time due to their “relative low priority” within the wider road network.

Councillors have also been asked to agree that the replacement of Gorrachie and Bruntyards bridges are confirmed as the “top priorities” which “should be replaced when funding is available” and to agree that contact is made with the Scottish Government to explore the potential for additional financial assistance.

The report adds: “Not replacing these bridges will result in additional costs for road maintenance and waste management by reducing the through roads and therefore the efficient use of the road network in this area.

“It will be partially offset by the reduction in bridge maintenance costs and mitigated where possible by rerouting vehicles.”

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has written to the local authority, Scottish Government and UK Government to investigate whether they can help.

More than 75 residents in the area attended a public meeting earlier this month at King Edward Community Hall.