Call for findings into north-east train stations to be published

Transport chiefs are facing calls to set out the next steps for the creation of two new rail stations in the north-east.

Last November a business case for stops at Cove and Newtonhill was submitted to government agency Transport Scotland by the regional body Nestrans.

Both stations closed in the 1950s as part of the Beeching cuts. However, residents are keen to see them reinstated.

A feasibility study into the possibility of stations in both communities was carried out, while Nestrans compiled a “case for change” last year.

However, nearly six months after submitting it to the Scottish Government, ministers have been urged to outline the next stage.

Liam Kerr, the Scottish Conservatives’ candidate in the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine constituency at next month’s election, wrote to transport chief Michael Matheson asking him to publish Transport Scotland’s response “with urgency”.

“There is already proof this can be done well – look at Laurencekirk and Kintore,” he said.

© Kath Flannery / DCT Media

“With a growing population to the south of the city, bringing rail services directly to Cove and Newtonhill would bring massive benefits to the communities, improving connectivity and helping reduce congestion on local roads.

“The appraisal came back last year and I want Mr Matheson to bring the response forward with urgency.

“This can’t be left to languish on someone’s desk.”

Last week SNP candidates suggested a “community rail network” could be built in the north-east, with new stations at locations such as Kittybrewster and Bucksburn as well as Cove.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “Scottish ministers are committed to ensuring the railway meets future growth needs and are willing to consider proposals for new stations, or reopening existing ones, that arise from a positive transport appraisal which takes account of the impact on the wider rail network.

“Nestrans has been awarded £80,000 through the Local Rail Development Fund to carry out appraisal studies on cross-Aberdeen rail travel.

“We have received Nestrans’ “Case for Change”, the first of three appraisals, which includes information on Newtonhill and Cove stations.

“While it is too early to say if these stations will be reopened at this stage of the process, if Nestrans’ appraisals provide robust strategic business cases we will consider them for potential further funding or support through our rail pipeline process.”

Nestrans was contacted for comment.